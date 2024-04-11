From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Keisha Hayes has cleaned offices in the Public Ledger building in Center City for the past 29 years.

When the building switched cleaning companies last year, Hayes thought her career there was over.

“When I came into work the next day, my coworkers and I were informed that our services were no longer needed,” she said. “I was told that I wasn’t even allowed to apply [for her old job].”

But a call to her union — Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ — put pressure on the situation, and she was able to continue working at the building with a new contractor.

That’s in part because of a law on the books in the city of Philadelphia that requires companies to temporarily hire displaced contract workers when there’s a contractor change.

Now there’s a push to expand that law, which is sponsored by Councilmember Jim Harrity. It’s already passed through the Committee on Commerce and Economic Development.

Philadelphia City Council will consider the measure, known as the displaced contract worker protection ordinance, in the coming weeks. If successful, it could wind up on Mayor Cherelle Parker’s desk this spring. Former Mayor Jim Kenney pocket-vetoed the legislation last year by simply not signing the bill into law.

The Parker administration did not respond to an interview request for this news story.