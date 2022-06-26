Five Starbucks stores in Philadelphia have voted to form unions, helping reach over 100 unionized stores nationwide. Workers say they want consistent schedules and higher wages from a company generating billions of dollars each year. Amazon workers in Bellmawr, New Jersey walked off the job, citing broken promises following the company’s decision to close a facility and relocate up to 90% of workers to faraway facilities on short notice.

Workers at these mega-corporations aren’t the only ones standing up for themselves.

At Korshak Bagels, Good Karma Cafe, and the Canopy by Hilton, Philadelphia workers have also formed unions in recent months. The unions at each demand a say in COVID-19 safety policies, wages, and benefits. Across the city, workers in industries that until recently seemed nearly impossible to organize are showing that there’s nowhere they can’t win.

For those familiar with Philadelphia’s rich history of labor militancy, recent activism from baristas and warehouse workers may not be a surprise. In the early years of the republic, Philadelphia was the beating heart of the American labor movement.