Philly teachers poised to ink new ‘on time’ deal with 3% raises

For the tentative deal to be etched in stone, a majority of members must vote to ratify the deal. Voting will take place over the next two weeks.

There is no word yet on how much the deal will cost the school district.

The 13,000-member union had its one-year contract expire at the end of August, which also happened to be the first day of classes. Through that day, union officials indicated that they were mobilizing for a strike — which would have been the PFT’s first in four decades. But by evening, union president Jerry Jordan said he had a deal members could be “proud of.”

The first details of that deal came out Wednesday. They include an average 3% pay bump each year of the deal and no increase to insurance contributions, according to the PFT, along with continued pay bumps for years of experience and education. With those increases, annual salaries for Philadelphia’s classroom teachers will range from roughly $48,000 to $102,00.

The union also highlighted an immediate, 10% increase in the salary of paraprofessionals, who are among the district’s lowest-paid employees.

Jordan said district leaders pushed for a longer labor contract. He disagreed.

“I felt a lot more comfortable with the district being able to fund the three-year [deal],” said Jordan.

Jordan added that this is the first time in more than 20 years that the PFT and the district have come to a new labor deal “on time.”