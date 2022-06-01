Bellmawr Amazon workers walk off the job in protest of facility transfers

Dozens of supporters showed up at the delivery station on Wednesday. Workers from other Amazon facilities, from as far as Elizabeth, were in the crowd along with members of the Teamsters union, some of whom had traveled from Brooklyn.

Joseph Calvert, a “Tier 1” associate at the facility, said he was being transferred to a facility in Pennsylvania.

“It’s not too far out of my way, so it’s not too much of a hassle,” he said. “I got lucky, and I got to keep my days.”

What Calvert will not be receiving is a raise for his third year at the company, because the Pennsylvania facility’s pay structure is different from that of the Bellmawr delivery station.

Calvert said the raise is something he deserves, adding that the workers should “at least get a little extra” for being transferred to another facility.

“It’s not our fault you guys had to close the building and do what you did,” Calvert said.

Amazon is reportedly seeking to reduce its warehouse footprint across the country by at least 10 million square feet. The company lost close to $4 billion in the first three months of this year due, in part, to a slowdown in online sales on its marquee website. The company plans to sublease space or renegotiate leases on facilities it does not own.

At the Bellmawr facility, this is the first time labor organizers had staged a walkout after previous tries. The 10 employees who walked out represented nearly one-third of the 45 workers who work at the facility on any given day, according to Paul Blundell, an Amazon worker who led the walkout and a small rally. He believes the walkout had an impact.

“All of the managers were here at 1 or 2 in the morning today, and they usually don’t come in until 7 or 8 in the morning,” he said. “We got them trying to figure out what to do to try to blunt the impact of us stopping these packages, because they know we’re the ones who move them.”