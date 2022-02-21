Joining her is Michelle Vickers, another long-time resident who said her late mother lived “right where they want to put those doggone warehouses.”

“We’re getting warehouses to do what?” she asked.

The warehouses are part of the Oak Avenue Redevelopment Plan being built by Vineland Construction Company.

The mixed-use development spans 135 acres that will include regional operations for New Jersey American Water and new national headquarters for boiler manufacturer IBC. There is also a new luxury apartment complex, Station Place. The footprint of the development is close to the Woodcrest PATCO station.

The company did not return requests for an interview. On its website, it said that the development, “fulfills a vision of the late Bernard Brown, owner of Vineland Construction Co. to bring jobs and economic growth to Lawnside and the greater South Jersey region.”

Lawnside Mayor Mary Ann Wardlow also did not respond to requests for comment. But when she accepted the 2019 Camden County Freedom Medal, she reflected on the borough’s need to preserve its rich history while making sure it has a place in the future.

“Lawnside has such history, and I’m trying to push more for that,” she said. “But we also have to progress, and that’s something that I’m trying to fulfill.”

It’s the history that many long-time residents feel is being paved over for that progress.

‘A place of freedom to an oppressed people’

Lawnside was home to free Black people as early as the 1700s, according to Lawnside Historical Society president Linda Shockley. She adds the location and its proximity to Quakers made the area an ideal place for enslaved Black people to escape to freedom.

“There was a book called ‘A True Story of Lawnside’ by Charles Smiley, where he makes reference to the wooded areas and in some of the freedom stories of our families they talk about people escaping here,” she said.

The borough, first known as Free Haven and later Snow Hill, was a stop on the underground railroad. A man named Peter Mott played a vital role in helping slaves escape. He did so from his home and the Mt. Pisgah AME Church, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent.

“The oral tradition is that he took enslaved people in his wagon to the Quakers, who were staunch abolitionists in Haddonfield and Moorestown,” Shockley added.

Mott’s house, now owned by the historical society, still stands as an Underground Railroad museum. The Borough of Lawnside was incorporated in 1926, the only antebellum Black community in New Jersey.