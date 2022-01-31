‘This is the edge, baby!’: What really separates Central and South Jersey

A historical perspective

The debate over New Jersey’s geography has been around for centuries.

Before the European colonization that resulted in the death and displacement of many Indigenous people, the Lenni Lenape lived in the region for thousands of years. And, according to a history of New Jersey’s “civil boundaries” from the state’s Geological Survey, the Lenni Lenape had three divisions: “the Minsi (or Munsee), or ‘people of the stony country’ in northern Jersey; Unami, or ‘people down the river’ in central Jersey; and Unalachtigo, or ‘people who live near the ocean’ in south Jersey.” The areas each division lived in also encompassed much of what would later become Pennsylvania, and northeastern Delaware.

During colonial times, in 1676, the province was divided in two: East Jersey outside of modern-day New York and West Jersey outside of Philadelphia, in a deal struck between Quaker settlers of the west (including William Penn) and George Carteret of the east.

To visualize the border between the two Jerseys, imagine a line from Little Egg Harbor in Ocean County up to the tip of Sussex County, said Dr. Maxine Lurie, professor emerita at Seton Hall University. Lurie has edited several books on New Jersey’s history, including an atlas.

“The dividing line is at an angle, so east-west,” she said. “But if you look at a map and think north-south — none of it’s straight — but that was the big division.”

Infighting between the proprietors of the provinces, the people who lived there, and the British authorities eventually led to the two Jerseys becoming one again.

“Rebellion and violence against authority became so extensive that the East and West Jersey Proprietors jointly gave up their right to govern to Queen Anne of England on April 15, 1702,” reads the New Jersey Geological Survey’s history. “East and West Jersey were reunited and the governor of New York became governor of the royal province of New Jersey until 1738 when Lewis Morris became New Jersey’s own governor.”

Lurie said the orientation eventually changed from east-west to north-south. Anecdotally, she herself noticed a change after she and her husband moved to Piscataway four decades ago.

“We live very close to Route 18, and the signs on Route 18 said east and west,” she said. “At some point, they changed them to north and south.”

The people claim their territory

Now that we’ve reviewed the history, and we know what state laws and the governor tell us, what do the people say?

In Bordentown, just inside the official South Jersey border in Burlington County, some residents, like Marletta Welch, don’t necessarily agree with that classification.

“I’d say Central Jersey is from Exit 7 to Exit 9 and then it goes north or south,” said Welch. That covers a roughly 30-mile stretch of highway from U.S. Route 206 in Bordentown Township to State Route 18 in East Brunswick.