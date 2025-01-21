From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Camden community activist Ronsha Dickerson remembers the day when prosecutors announced the indictment against South Jersey Democratic power broker George E. Norcross III.

“Everyone’s phone was blowing up,” Dickerson, co-founder of the Camden Parent Union and chair of the Camden We Chose coalition, said. “We’ve been warning everyone for years that this was going on, the collusion, the corruption, the poli-tricks, as we call it in the community. We were doing everything and we were holding our own integrity.”

In June 2024, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced a 13-count indictment against Norcross and his brother Philip A. Norcross, former Camden Mayor Dana L. Redd, logistics executive Sidney R. Brown, attorney William M. Tambussi and developer John J. O’Donnell. The indictment alleges that Norcross and his associates masterminded a criminal enterprise and manipulated a New Jersey tax credit program for personal gain by taking over Camden’s waterfront properties through extortion and coercion among other charges.

George Norcross and his associates pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, denouncing the allegations as politically motivated. Their attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the case, which will be heard on Jan. 22.

Daniel Fee, George Norcross’ spokesman, declined interview requests from WHYY News for this story.

Each member of the Norcross enterprise faces first degree racketeering, or RICO, charges. Prosecutors must prove how a series of individual crimes are connected in the conspiracy.

“For example, let’s say you paid off a government official, or let’s say you falsified business records and you undervalued a piece of property, or, let’s say, you lied to the government about what you were going to do with the property. Each of those are separate crimes,” said Diane Peress, adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. “In a RICO case, you’re basically taking several crimes and you are stringing them together to say that these are part of a criminal enterprise, it’s almost like saying that this is a company.”

Peress, a former prosecutor and former chief of Nassau County’s Economic Crimes Bureau, said it takes time to conduct RICO investigations in order to make all of the connections.

For some activists in Camden, who have battled George Norcross for years over what they claim to be his misuse of power, the indictment has been a long time coming.

The rise of the Norcross enterprise

In a 2014 interview with the Star-Ledger, George Norcross said that when then-state Republican Sen. Lee Laskin refused to name Norcross’ father, a fan of horse racing, to a racing commission, he devised a plan to oust Laskin from his Senate seat, and take over the Board of Freeholders.

George Norcross recruited John Adler to run against Laskin and convinced Jim Beach, Jeff Nash and Vince Sarubbi to run for freeholder. The three candidates won and became the only Democrats to defeat Republican incumbents anywhere in the state that year. That changed the power dynamic in the county and the region.

Around the same time, Teddy Hinson, a powerful Democrat who was once executive director of the Camden Parking Authority, recruited Dana Redd to serve as an aide to two Camden County Freeholders. She served in several public sector positions before joining city council in 2001. Redd, who is also a co-defendant in the indictment against George Norcross, was appointed as state senator by the mid-2000s.

Troy Oglesby Sr., a longtime community activist and former law enforcement officer, said a lot of the elected politicians in Camden came through the Camden County Democratic Committee, which Norcross chaired from 1989 until 1995. The common perception was you needed Norcross’s blessings for any political role in South Jersey.

“We saw the development of politics done through what they called the Young Democrats,” he said. “What was happening was there were some individuals that were being nurtured and directed into politics in the city of Camden.”

Redd was one of them.

Dickerson said Redd’s trajectory could’ve taken her to the governor’s mansion. Instead, she added, it felt that Redd was given orders by George Norcross to step down and run for mayor in 2009.

“She was the darling of Camden,” Dickerson said. “She didn’t really have a rebuttal of why she came back to Camden. It was just like, ‘I love Camden, I want to see Camden do well. We want to move Camden forward.’ And that became a slogan for everything moving forward with Camden.”

What was Norcross’s agenda for Camden?

In a July 2011 meeting with the Philadelphia Inquirer’s editorial board, George Norcross shared his ideas of establishing charter schools across the city and setting up a county police force to “improve” Camden.

One of his arguments was that if people don’t feel safe coming to Camden for medical services, Cooper University Hospital will suffer. He said Camden could be safer if more officers were on the street, which could only be accomplished by transitioning to a countywide police force.

He also argued that charter schools would give more competition to the remaining public schools and believed it would challenge teachers to be more competitive.

According to the article, Norcross held “a series of community group meetings” and wrote newspaper commentaries about education reform.

But community activists in Camden contend that residents were never included in the process.

“Everyone’s just done it in a spirit of politics,” Dickerson said. “That’s not how you get what’s needed in Camden.”

In March 2013, then-Gov. Chris Christie announced a takeover of city schools, a move Norcross supported. The Camden city police force disbanded in May 2013, when the county department was launched and took over patrolling the city.

In a transcript of a conversation from Sept. 30, 2013 that is included in the indictment, Philip Norcross described to a group of individuals how he and his siblings implemented his brother George’s agenda for Camden.

“So, [GEORGE E. NORCROSS, III’s] first two initiatives were getting the schools uh, semi-fixed. And then we regionalized the police force, and made it a county police force . . . and then what we did just a few weeks ago is, and this probably is not such a good thing, we re-wrote a tax credit law in New Jersey, that says in essence, if you come to Camden, we’re going to give you one hundred percent tax credit for all capital and related costs,” the indictment reads. “As long as you bring some jobs in. Over ten years, it’s a hundred 20 percent and it will cause real havoc, it’s unlimited.”