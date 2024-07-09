From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The Democratic boss of South Jersey, George E. Norcross III, and four of his co-defendants pleaded not guilty at the Mercer County Superior Court Tuesday morning.

George Norcross, his brother Phil Norcross, former Camden Mayor Dana Redd and the two other defendants each entered not guilty pleas before Judge Peter Warshaw. A sixth co-defendant, Sidney Brown, will be arraigned next month because of his attorney’s scheduling conflict.

This was George Norcross’s first court appearance since his indictment in June for racketeering and other charges.

In the 13-count indictment, New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin alleged that George Norcross and his co-defendants manipulated a state tax credit program and acquired and developed Camden’s waterfront properties to reap profits.