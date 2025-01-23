George Norcross’ defense attorneys argue in court their client is ‘well connected’ as they seek dismissal

Defense attorneys argue George Norcross is well connected to Camden City government, which is not a crime.

  • George Norcross sitting in the courtroom

    George E. Norcross III looks on from the audience as his attorneys argue for the charges against him and his co-defendants be dismissed. (P. Kenneth Burns/WHYY)

  • A team of lawyers sitting int he courtroom

    Michael Critchley, defense attorney for George E. Norcross III, listens to arguments from the state.(P. Kenneth Burns/WHYY)

  • A lawyer addresses a judge from a podium

    Defense attorney Yakkov Roth (at podium) making an oral presentation to dismiss the indictment against George E. Norcross III and co-defendants. (P. Kenneth Burns/WHYY)

  • Judge Warshaw presiding over the courtroom

    Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw listening as prosecutors argue that the case against George E. Norcross III should still stand. (P. Kenneth Burns/WHYY)

For more than two hours Wednesday morning, defense attorneys and state prosecutors presented oral arguments before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw over whether the indictment against George E. Norcross III and his co-defendants should be dismissed.

George Norcross, younger brother Philip Norcross, former Camden Mayor Dana L. Redd, logistics executive Sidney R. Brown, attorney William M. Tambussi and developer John O’Donnell are accused of executing an enterprise that muscled out George Norcross’ business rivals from owning properties on the Camden waterfront while reaping the benefits of a tax incentive program that was written by Philip Norcross.

Arguments resumed in the afternoon after lunch. Warshaw indicated that arguments might extend to a second day.

Yakkov Roth, a defense attorney for George Norcross, argued that the actions that prosecutors alleged crossed the line are protected by the Fir1st Amendment and the Noerr-Pennington doctrine, which protect lobbying by private entities.

“Part of the state’s theory seems to be, in his brief, that George Norcross is so well connected that there is always this implicit threat that just follows him around,” he said. “I just don’t think that can be a viable theory of extortion, because it functions as a burden on the first amendment rights petition.”

Assistant Attorney General Michael D. Grillo countered that the indictment outlines the control George Norcross has over Camden city government adding that “victims are aware of, and believe that that reputation was true.”

Related Content

“Through his ability to exercise control over the City of Camden’s government, Mr. Dranoff was exempted from doing business in the city at all with anyone, and that is a threat of a completely different enemy,” Grillo said.

Written arguments were filed before the end of last year. A coalition of labor groups and the New Jersey State Conference of the NAACP had filed an amicus brief supporting arguments from defense attorneys that George Norcross was engaged in “sophisticated” business negotiations.

Attorney General Matt Platkin announced a 13-count indictment last June against George Norcross and his co-defendants. They’ve all pleaded not guilty the following month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About P. Kenneth Burns

Kenneth Burns is WHYY’s New Jersey reporter.

Read more
P. Kenneth Burns poses for a photo at WHYY

