For more than two hours Wednesday morning, defense attorneys and state prosecutors presented oral arguments before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw over whether the indictment against George E. Norcross III and his co-defendants should be dismissed.

George Norcross, younger brother Philip Norcross, former Camden Mayor Dana L. Redd, logistics executive Sidney R. Brown, attorney William M. Tambussi and developer John O’Donnell are accused of executing an enterprise that muscled out George Norcross’ business rivals from owning properties on the Camden waterfront while reaping the benefits of a tax incentive program that was written by Philip Norcross.

Arguments resumed in the afternoon after lunch. Warshaw indicated that arguments might extend to a second day.

Yakkov Roth, a defense attorney for George Norcross, argued that the actions that prosecutors alleged crossed the line are protected by the Fir1st Amendment and the Noerr-Pennington doctrine, which protect lobbying by private entities.

“Part of the state’s theory seems to be, in his brief, that George Norcross is so well connected that there is always this implicit threat that just follows him around,” he said. “I just don’t think that can be a viable theory of extortion, because it functions as a burden on the first amendment rights petition.”

Assistant Attorney General Michael D. Grillo countered that the indictment outlines the control George Norcross has over Camden city government adding that “victims are aware of, and believe that that reputation was true.”