1. George Norcross was talking tough business talk

Critchley argues that threats the elder Norcross made to Carl Dranoff, referred to as “Developer-1” in the indictment, were in response to “hardball tactics” Dranoff used as they were negotiating the view easement for his Victor Lofts property.

In the summer of 2016, Norcross told Dranoff, “if you f*** this up, I’ll f*** you up like you’ve never been f***ed up before. I’ll make sure you never do business in this town again,” the indictment reads.

According to the indictment, Dranoff took Norcross’ threat seriously. But Critchley argues Norcross was engaged in “classic hard bargaining” and that both sides were “trying to extract better terms.”

2. Attorneys argue that the charges are beyond the statute of limitations

Independent of their assertion that no crime took place, the defense attorneys argue that some of the charges from prosecutors are beyond the statute of limitations, and occurred too long ago to be subject to legal proceedings.

In his argument, Critchley points to count 13 — official misconduct — which is solely charged against Redd. The lawyer argued that the alleged misconduct needed to occur after June 2017 for it to be a timely charge.

“The only allegations about Mayor Redd, thin and inadequate as they are, are from years earlier: Her alleged advice to [Cooper Ferry Partnership] to work with Philip Norcross dates back to 2013 and 2014; her alleged refusal to return Dranoff’s phone call took place in 2016,” Critchley wrote in his argument. “All of that is time-barred.”

Attorneys for Tambussi argued that several counts dealing with misconduct by a corporate official and financial facilitation of criminal activity have a five-year window, and that limit has been exceeded.

3. No official misconduct occurred, even by Redd

Defense attorneys argue that the only public official named in the indictment is Redd, who was mayor of Camden from 2010 to 2018, and that she did not do anything wrong in an official capacity.

Critchley took issue with one allegation that Redd told the Cooper Ferry Partnership CEO to deal with Philip Norcross to ensure that the organization’s projects “enjoyed the ‘approval’ of important ‘stakeholders[s].”

“So what?” Critchley wrote. “The Indictment suggests these acts were nefarious because George and Philip Norcross had no ‘formal role with CFP or the City.’”

But the lawyer claimed that what prosecutors allege was misconduct by Redd isn’t, adding, “It is commendable and, indeed, part of the job description.”

“No binding legal duty instructs a mayor when she can (or cannot) suggest or facilitate meetings or try to build consensus among local civic stakeholders,” Critchley wrote.

Attorneys for Redd don’t dispute she was Camden’s mayor, but point out in their brief that actions attributed to her were not taken in her official capacity. Once all of her private actions are removed, they wrote, “exists one singular (and time-barred) allegation against Former Mayor Redd: that she did not communicate with Dranoff related to the rezoning of the Radio Lofts.”

“Despite its length, the Indictment against Former Mayor Redd contains no indication that she knowingly violated a duty,” the brief reads. “Rather, the Indictment simply parrots the language of the statute.”