New Jersey prosecutors have filed a 120-page appeal of Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw’s decision to dismiss the indictment against South Jersey Democratic boss Goerge E. Norcross III and his allies.

The Office of the Attorney General filed the appeal Monday night.

Prosecutors said there are only two types of motions to dismiss — a facial motion and a “some evidence” motion — and that Warshaw granted a third kind of motion “that does not exist in our law or any other.”

“The trial court did not identify legal defects that would make conviction impossible with more evidence,” they said. “Instead the trial court simply asked whether there was sufficient evidence cited in the indictment itself, without reviewing the reams of testimony and exhibits the grand jury saw.”