New Jersey prosecutors appeal George Norcross dismissal

Prosecutors say Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw granted a motion to Norcross attorneys that doesn’t exist in law.

George Norcross smiles

George Norcross, chairman of the board of Cooper University Health Care, listens to speakers during a groundbreaking ceremony for the hospital's $3 billion expansion Jan. 28, 2025. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

New Jersey prosecutors have filed a 120-page appeal of Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw’s decision to dismiss the indictment against South Jersey Democratic boss Goerge E. Norcross III and his allies.

The Office of the Attorney General filed the appeal Monday night.

Prosecutors said there are only two types of motions to dismiss — a facial motion and a “some evidence” motion — and that Warshaw granted a third kind of motion “that does not exist in our law or any other.”

“The trial court did not identify legal defects that would make conviction impossible with more evidence,” they said. “Instead the trial court simply asked whether there was sufficient evidence cited in the indictment itself, without reviewing the reams of testimony and exhibits the grand jury saw.”

State's Opening Brief by WHYY News on Scribd

According to the filing, prosecutors presented more than 2,000 pages of testimony, including 341 pieces of evidence to a grand jury over a five-month period.

Last June, a grand jury returned a 13-count indictment against Norcross, his younger brother Philip Norcross, former Camden Mayor Dana L. Redd, logistics executive Sidney R. Brown, attorney William M. Tambussi and developer John O’Donnell. All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty.

After a day of arguments in January, Warshaw dismissed the indictment the following month, stating the allegations did not constitute a crime and that prosecutors filed the charges too late.

Prosecutors allege that George Norcross and his allies conspired to take control of waterfront properties to further his business interests and his image as a hero in Camden.

Defense attorneys for the Norcross enterprise called the indictment nothing more than a press release and that Attorney General Matt Platkin is trying to boost his own profile for future political office.

This is a developing story.

