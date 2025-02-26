Charges against South Jersey power broker George Norcross dismissed

Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw ordered the dismissal of the indictment. State prosecutors plan to appeal “immediately.”

George Norcross III speaks

George Norcross III speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for a $3 billion expansion of Cooper University Health Care in Camden on Jan. 28, 2025. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw dismissed the indictment against South Jersey Democratic power broker George E. Norcross III on Wednesday. The order extends to his co-defendants, younger brother Philip Norcross, former Camden Mayor Dana L. Redd, logistics executive Sidney R. Brown, attorney William M. Tambussi and developer John O’Donnell.

Warshaw’s ruling comes more than a month after Norcross’ lawyers argued that their client having access to Camden city leaders does not constitute a crime.

The Norcross enterprise was indicted last June for using its power and influence to take control of properties along Camden’s waterfront and manipulating state tax incentives for its benefit. Activists called the indictment vindication for issues they have raised for years.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a statement prosecutors “disagree strongly” with Warshaw’s decision and that they are appealing “immediately.”

This is a developing story.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About P. Kenneth Burns

Kenneth Burns is WHYY’s New Jersey reporter.

Read more
P. Kenneth Burns poses for a photo at WHYY

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate