New Jersey Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw dismissed the indictment against South Jersey Democratic power broker George E. Norcross III on Wednesday. The order extends to his co-defendants, younger brother Philip Norcross, former Camden Mayor Dana L. Redd, logistics executive Sidney R. Brown, attorney William M. Tambussi and developer John O’Donnell.

Warshaw’s ruling comes more than a month after Norcross’ lawyers argued that their client having access to Camden city leaders does not constitute a crime.

The Norcross enterprise was indicted last June for using its power and influence to take control of properties along Camden’s waterfront and manipulating state tax incentives for its benefit. Activists called the indictment vindication for issues they have raised for years.

Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a statement prosecutors “disagree strongly” with Warshaw’s decision and that they are appealing “immediately.”

This is a developing story.