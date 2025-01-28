Officials celebrate Cooper expansion groundbreaking, Camden and Norcross

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey and Camden officials gathered Tuesday to break ground on the first phase of a $3 billion expansion of the Cooper University Health Care campus. They also praised the hospital’s chairman, George E. Norcross III, and talked about Camden’s turnaround from the country’s most dangerous city to a “city invincible.”

‘Project Imagine’ will add hundreds of beds and emergency command center

Construction of a 10-story, 35,000-square-foot tower is the first part of the expansion. The new building will accommodate 125 “acuity-adaptable” private rooms, expanded women’s services, including a new neonatal intensive care unit, additional operation rooms, education and research space and a state-of-the-art medical command center to serve the region.

Some of the cost of the tower that will be built at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Haddon Avenue is covered by a $170 million state grant. The building will be connected to the MD Anderson Cancer Center via a bridge over Haddon Avenue. It’s expected to be completed by 2028.

Overall, three new patient towers will be built, adding up to 745 all-private inpatient beds, expanded surgical capacity and a state-of-the-art emergency department. It could possibly take a decade to complete the expansion, which was first announced in September 2022.