Cooper University Health Care and Cape Regional Health expect merger agreement by March

The combined entity, according to officials, will have two hospitals with more than 900 licensed beds, 10,000+ “team members,” more than 130 outpatient or ambulatory locations across eight counties, and six urgent care centers.

Both systems declined an interview request about their merger. Dreyfus said this scenario is that of a bigger hospital “absorbing a more regional player.”

“[Cape Regional is] looking for ways to reduce their own costs of operation,” he said. “They’re looking to provide their patients a wider range of services and access to perhaps more advanced care.”

On paper, it is a win for Cape May County and nearby communities who will have access to an expanded health network.

“There’s a lot of positives,” said Dr. Kirk Johnson, an assistant professor at Montclair State University who focuses on medical humanities. “But in looking at the positives do not negate the qualitative dynamics of health care.”

He argues that hospital mergers, statistically, have not improved care for patients. Johnson said either care stays the same or deteriorates due to complications or complexities of the merger.

A study in the New England Journal of Medicine from January 2020 found that moderately worse patient experiences were associated with hospital mergers. However, there were no significant changes in readmission or mortality rates and effects on “process measures of quality” were inconclusive.

Johnson said quality of care should be at the forefront of discussions, as the two institutions craft their agreement.

“Making sure that the quality of care doesn’t change for patients, that it remains the same and then hopefully continues to improve over time,” he said, adding that officials should consider physician recruitment and retention as well as workplace culture.

“From the get go, making sure whoever’s in charge of human resources and employee relations to come up with a way to have a unified culture,” Johnson said. “So everyone will be on the same page about what we’re about as a new health care unit.”