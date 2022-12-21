The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is awarding additional funding to states and U.S. territories for an expansion of mental health and substance use crisis services, specifically local operations of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey will get about $3.5 million, collectively.

The 988 helpline is a national service, but callers seeking help for a mental health crisis are often put through to experts and providers in the areas nearest to where they live.