Do you have any ideas to help spread awareness for the new, three-digit national mental health and suicide crisis support number, 988? If so, now is the time to get creative.

The Jeme Agency in Philadelphia is making it easier for organizations, advocates and experts to spread the word about the crisis lifeline. The agency, which creates designs, branding and communication for companies and social impact campaigns, recently launched an online do-it-yourself design program for anyone to use to make 988 more visible in schools, homes, public spaces and on social media.

“It is a tool that anyone who has access to it, if they wanted to make their own T-shirts, create a flyer, a poster, they absolutely could,” said Meegan Denenberg, Jeme Agency founder.

The short and simple three-digit crisis number, 988, launched t​​wo years ago, replacing the original national lifeline.

National behavioral health experts and local public health workers in Philadelphia who oversee the region’s lifeline crisis response centers hoped that a shorter number would make it easier for people to remember during an emergency.

Data show that calls and texts to the 24/7 crisis line have increased nationally and in many states since the rebranding, but experts say too many people still don’t know that 988 is an option.

This is why the Jeme Agency is stepping in with this DIY awareness campaign.

“The one thing that I remembered about 911 when I was a kid was that almost every refrigerator had a magnet that said ‘911.’ Every babysitter was given a note that said, ‘Call 911,’” Denenberg said.

“I was like, how can we create something [for 988] that instead of just saying, ‘You should trust us,’ We integrate it into where you work, you play, you pray, where life happens so that it starts becoming something that is very standardized,” she said.