Temple’s Institute on Disabilities launches a new community center

Temple University’s Institute on Disabilities’ new community center engages and teaches community members with and without disabilities about life-enhancing technology and seeks to remove the stigma of having a disability via technology.

The program, housed at the center is Tech OWL, which stands for Technology for Our Whole Lives, provides the surrounding North Philadelphia community with workshops, classes and a space for connecting.

Sally Gould-Taylor, executive director of Temple’s Institute on Disabilities, said that the institute’s primary role in the community is to offer support to people with disabilities.

“The kind of guiding principle that is behind all the work that we do is around the idea and concept that disability is a natural part of the human experience,” said Gould-Taylor.

The community center, which launched this past spring, has tools such as a technology lending library, recommendations for what technology might work best for a person’s specific needs, demonstrations and customized devices.

Alanna Raffel, assistant technology specialist at the Institute on Disabilities, said that the goal of the center is to reach people and expand Tech OWL’s programs through the ability to have hours for walk-in appointments. She said another goal is also to destigmatize the use of assistive technology in the disability space.

“We’re trying to make it cool and regular. Glasses are assistive technology; hearing aids are assistive technology. It could be anything from a high-tech power wheelchair to a pencil grip.”