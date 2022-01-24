The university says returning students can wear a surgical mask, a surgical mask with a cloth mask over it, or follow the CDC’s recommendations and wear a KN95 mask. But cloth masks by themselves are not allowed.

“The rules? They’re needed for COVID. Of course, everyone has to stay safe,” said freshman Brenden Tartaglin who says he’s happy to go to school in-person.

Debeh Willie, a junior, says she’s torn about being back on campus.

“One minute it seems to be going in the right direction, and then the next minute there’s a new variant,” she said.

Willie adds if upgrading masks means continuity in her education, she’s okay with the policy.

“I don’t want us doing the back and forth, home, school, home, on campus, so if it’s going to be to keep us in one place, I don’t mind,” she said.

Some students, however, say that any type of medical mask is hard to find.