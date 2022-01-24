Antiviral COVID pills: Some things to know about supply, demand, and risk

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

When Lizzie Rothwell’s father first started showing COVID-19 symptoms in December, she sprung into action. Based on what she’d heard about Paxlovid, Pfizer’s new antiviral pill for patients at high risk of severe cases of COVID, she thought her dad would be a perfect candidate for the medication.

Recently diagnosed with colon cancer, her father had undergone two successful courses of chemotherapy and a recent operation. He has a heart condition. He is over 65.

Paxlovid — like molnupiravir, Merck’s new antiviral treatment developed for COVID-19 — is most effective if taken within five days of symptom onset. So Rothwell moved fast.

Her father had a cough, and Rothwell was almost certain it was COVID — her son had exposed him over the holidays. But her father initially tested negative for the coronavirus, and no doctor she spoke with was willing to initiate any kind of treatment without a positive test result.

On top of that, her father’s doctor was reluctant to go the Paxlovid route, she said, because the statin medications her father takes for an ongoing heart condition don’t mix well with Paxlovid. To Rothwell, it seemed ironic that the very things that made him high risk for a severe case of COVID and, therefore, a good candidate for Paxlovid, also made him ineligible for the medication.

“Having seen it written up all of December as, ‘This is game-changing in the pandemic,’ I definitely had a very dark moment when we realized that he really shouldn’t take that pill,” she said.