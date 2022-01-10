I tested positive for COVID on a home test. How do I report it?

That raises a larger issue, and health departments around the country have reached different conclusions: Should they collect data from the people testing positive for COVID-19 at home?

Philadelphia is not doing that, said James Garrow, communications director for the city’s Department of Public Health. There are two reasons, he said: First, it would take quite a bit of effort for the city to set up a secure way to convey what could be private health information that requires layers of security.

But more importantly, he said, at this point the Health Department knows the reported number of COVID-19 cases underestimates the real number, and it doesn’t change the department’s decisions to know that the real number is, say, 3,100 instead of 3,000.

“Our goal is probably going to focus on how hospitalizations are doing and not overall counts, beyond just the rough case counts that we see as a result of lab testing,” Garrow said. “That’ll give us a good view of how the disease is spreading in the city; it’ll tip us off when we see a spike.”

Michael LeVasseur, assistant teaching professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel University, said this approach makes sense. He said the case numbers have always been interesting, but one problem is that they do not measure the same thing over time. The case numbers change depending on who has access to testing, and how quickly health departments can collect and report those results.

“People are more likely to get tested around the holidays, or identify more cases over the holidays. It’s also true that when there are waves of infection, people might be more symptomatic — you’ve got to look at it through the lens of who is getting tested, why are they getting tested, what’s happening,” he said. “With data on hospitalizations and data on deaths, those are much stronger signals about what is going on on the ground.”

No one metric is going to lead to a complete picture of what is going on with COVID-19, LeVasseur pointed out, because each number measures something different. However, one way to get around the problem with measuring cases is to look at testing numbers from hospitals and clinics, a model called sentinel surveillance that is used to track diseases like the flu.