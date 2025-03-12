5 years since the pandemic started, long COVID patients are still hoping for a cure

It’s been five years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. But many patients with long COVID have yet to find meaningful recovery.

Around 6% of adults in the U.S. — or roughly 18 million — are estimated to be living with the damaging aftermath of catching the virus, according to research and a long-running survey of U.S households, although numbers are still difficult to pin down because the definitions vary.

And it’s not a thing of the past — new patients are still showing up in doctor’s offices.

“I think that’s one of the biggest misconceptions,” says Hannah Davis, co-founder of the advocacy group, Patient-Led Research Collaborative,

“We’ve seen so much long COVID in just the last year or two.”

Research on long COVID has coalesced around a handful of explanations for what could underpin the illness, but that hasn’t yet translated into major breakthroughs for patients who need care.

There are still no approved treatments for the condition, which can span many organ systems and symptoms depending on the patient, and can include shortness of breath, brain fog, fatigue and post-exertional malaise, among other things.

Under the Biden administration, long COVID patients had pushed for more federal funding and a refocus of research priorities toward treatments.

Now, patient advocates and scientists have to make their case to new decision-makers, guided by the priorities of the Trump administration — and do so at a moment of turbulence for biomedical sciences with funding imperiled for many institutions.

“Regardless of party or political position, long COVID patients have been failed to date by our leaders,” says Meighan Stone, executive director of the Long COVID Campaign, who’s busy lobbying the new administration and Congress.

Stone acknowledges there are certainly some “heartfelt disagreements,” between the patient community and Trump’s picks to lead federal health agencies, particularly on policies related to curbing the spread of the virus, but she argues patients need to find places where there’s common ground.

“We don’t have the luxury of sitting out the next four years over any ideological differences.“

Slow progress in research, but promising new trials

For many patients, the day-to-day reality has not changed dramatically. Finding clinicians who are well-versed in the nuances of long COVID remains challenging, patients say.

The approach to care generally focuses on relieving specific symptoms and related medical conditions that someone develops such as autoimmunity or POTS, says Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, chair of rehabilitation medicine at UT Health Science Center San Antonio.

“It is a lot of symptom management right now,” she says. “We need significant treatment trials so patients have the possibility of getting a cure.”

Even though progress has not come nearly fast enough, those involved in long COVID research emphasize there’s reason for optimism.

In the last year alone, Davis notes scientists have published important work in a variety of areas — on blood clotting, the impacts of exercise, evidence of viral persistence in the spinal cord, and loss of blood flow to the brain, to name just a few.

With this research in hand, the field is now ripe for a broader push to test different therapies.

“When trials launched a couple of years ago, there was hope that it would be easy and we would just hit a home run,” says Dr. Michael Peluso, who runs a large research program on long COVID at the University of California, San Francisco.

“The first round of trials that have been reported out have shown this is going to be more complicated — we all sort of expected that.”

By Peluso’s estimation, there are currently in the neighborhood of 50 drug trials underway for long COVID, a considerable increase from a few years ago when he only counted about a dozen.

“We have drugs that can target almost every single one of the different mechanisms that we think might be contributing to long COVID, but so far we’ve launched way too few trials” to thoroughly test them, says Peluso.

To get there will require more participation from drugmakers, which have largely stayed on the sidelines. Plus, researchers want to identify a biomarker for the illness that can be reliably tracked across multiple trials; and they say a better coordinated clinical trial agenda is needed.