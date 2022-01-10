How should we be using at-home rapid tests for omicron?

I have COVID symptoms. What kind of test should I take?

At-home rapid antigen tests such as BinaxNow or QuickVue measure the viral proteins in SARS-Cov-2 that increase as the virus replicates in the body. Because of that, rapid tests only pick up an infection when the virus is making more of itself. Luckily, that period of time coincides pretty closely with the time when a person is most contagious.

“The rapid tests really do pick up when you are most infectious to other people,” said John Wherry, director of the Institute for Immunology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

On the other hand, PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests — which take longer to process in the lab, sometimes many days — are looking for any trace of the virus itself. That means they might be able to detect infection earlier on in the illness. But it also means PCR’s can continue to detect trace amounts long after a person has stopped being contagious.

So if you recently developed symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19, a more sensitive PCR test might be better able to detect the virus initially. But given the limited appointment availability and wait time for many PCR results, you might be better off just taking a rapid test at home.

I have symptoms but got a negative result on a rapid test. What’s going on?

Rapid tests, conducted by nasal swabs, are able to pick up infections caused by the coronavirus’ delta variant quite reliably when people have symptoms. With omicron though, there have been numerous reports of people testing negative during the first few days after exposure, even when they have symptoms. A recent study demonstrated that among a small group of people infected with omicron, there was a two-day lag time between a positive PCR result and a positive antigen test result.

The study also found that saliva may be a better indicator of the virus sooner than nasal swabs were, regardless of the kind of test.

Experts speculate that the lag is most likely explained not by the omicron variant somehow evading the tests, but instead because of where it replicates. While delta is more likely to show up first in the nasal cavity, omicron replicates first in the throat or upper trachea (which is also why one of the most common symptoms is a sore throat.)

This hypothesis has led many experts to promote the idea of using the nasal swabs included in the rapid test kits on the back of your throat, to pick up a saliva sample. Anecdotally, results have shown that when taken at the same time, throat swabs can produce positive results while nose samples come back negative. Though this technique is not authorized by the FDA, it is standard in the U.K. and parts of Europe.

If you think you have COVID-19 and your rapid nasal swab comes back negative, you could try swabbing your throat. Basic guidance is to drink a glass of water, not eat or drink for 30 minutes, swab your throat, and then swab your nose with the same test stick. There are step-by-step instruction videos on various U.K. government websites. The FDA has cautioned that the technique is not authorized and can be done incorrectly. Experts say more data is needed but the anecdotes are promising.

“If it turns out that a saliva test is the way to go, or if a throat swab is the way to go, then we need to figure that out,” said Gigi Gronvall, an immunologist and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security who is tracking the development and marketing of various types of COVID tests throughout the pandemic.

What if I’m not into the whole throat thing?

If you have symptoms but tested negative, it’s best to try taking another rapid test the next day — if you can get your hands on more. Because a person’s viral load can increase extremely quickly, rapid antigen tests are best when used sequentially, or repeatedly over the course of a couple days. If you do decide to wait and try again, it’s probably best to act as if you have COVID-19 in the interim between tests and stay away from others.

“If you don’t test positive when you first take a test, that might not be the get-out-of-jail-free card that you’d like it to be,” said Gronvall.

You could also try for a PCR test, which is more sensitive than a rapid test. But appointments are hard to come by these days, and results take a while to come back, so that may not be the most realistically helpful option at this stage.

The bottom line: With the amount of virus circulating right now, COVID-like symptoms are probably COVID, and it’s safest to assume as much.

“If you’re symptomatic, I might really question more now than I did previously what a negative rapid antigen means and whether or not, you know, I really need to do the thing I’m going to do,” said Kelly Wroblewski, director of infectious disease programs at the Association of Public Health Laboratories.

I was exposed to COVID but don’t have symptoms. Should I still take a rapid test?

Yes, but it’s worth waiting a few days. If you take a test right after your known exposure, you likely won’t have enough viral load to register on a test — or to be super infectious to others. Three to five days is about the right timing, said Wherry, and if you can take a few tests in a row, that’s best, in case you’re too early. If your results continue to be negative and you don’t have symptoms, you can trust that your vaccine and/or your booster are working.

I had symptoms and took a rapid test and the results were negative. A few days later, I took another rapid test, and it came back positive. Have I been exposing everyone over the past couple days?

The short, unsatisfying answer is that we need more data on this. It’s likely that people are less contagious during the period before the rapid test picked up your illness than at the point it registered positive. But it’s not impossible you could have infected others.

“Is it possible that people are spreading the virus before the virus moves into their nasal passage in terms of growing there at a concentration high enough to be detected? Yes,” said Michael Mina, formerly of Harvard’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health, now chief science officer at eMed, an at-home testing company. “Do I think they’re at peak infectiousness at that period of time? No.”

The small study mentioned earlier found that among those with false negative antigen tests, four people did transmit the virus to others in the period between their tests.

If you have symptoms, got a negative test, and absolutely need to leave the house for work or other necessary tasks, the key is to layer protections: wear an N95 mask, and avoid vulnerable populations.