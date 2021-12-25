In total, the city handed out 24,000 tests between Saturday and the final community giveaway on Wednesday. But ultimately the city exhausted its store of kits before Thursday’s giveaway scheduled for Waterview Recreation Center in the city’s East Germantown neighborhood.

For several weeks, the health department says that it has been trying to obtain new tests, to no avail.

“We’ve had out purchases to try to buy more of these [tests] so we can have more on hand and be able to give more out,” Garrow said.

He said the current demand was “unprecedented” even after more than a year of pandemic worry.

The city has seen a rise in interest at its testing sites for all kinds of tests — PCR, antigen, and at-home test kits. Rapid tests are particularly in demand as people make plans to travel.

National pharmacy chains have already put a cap on how many at-home tests customers can buy. Some pharmacies and health care offices don’t let people schedule testing unless they’ve already shown signs of symptoms. Those that are able to get through the scheduling system are given appointment slots many days in advance — often well past the day they wish to gather with loved ones.

In a statement, a Rite Aid spokesperson said the chain has “seen increasingly high demand for rapid testing.” It is instead encouraging those seeking the sought-after testing kits and rapid tests to instead utilize their drive-thru COVID-19 PCR test, with results in 2-5 days.

CVS Pharmacy said that it has added a limit of six test kits per purchase both in store and digitally. Due to the surge in demand, and to retain community-based access to tests in stores, the chain said there may be temporary out-of-stocks for at-home tests at this time. It will continue to conduct on-site testing — with a warning that results may be delayed because of the high level of demand.

And while the White House has a plan to distribute 500 million free at-home COVID tests across the nation, the website to request these tests isn’t expected to be active until after the winter holidays are over.

“This is definitely a market problem,” said Garrow. “We are actively looking everywhere we can, to try to identify sites where we can purchase more tests and calling around.”