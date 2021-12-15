Philly health commissioner advises against holiday gatherings

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole is advising against holiday gatherings of multiple households.

During a briefing on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Wednesday morning, Bettigole said cases are on the rise and are reaching peaks seen in the spring.

The commissioner said as a person, she didn’t want to recommend canceling events, but as a heath professional, she believes it’s necessary to stop the spread of the virus.

“Please do not get together with other households for Christmas or if you do, keep those gatherings small,” said Bettigole. “Have everyone do a rapid test before they come and ask everyone to stay home if they feel even a little bit unwell. Please do not hold or attend holiday parties indoors. It’s just too dangerous.”