Staff and volunteers at Prevention Point Philadelphia formed a production line behind hot trays of food at the organization’s headquarters in Kensington.

“We have potato salad, we have some chicken, baked chicken, and some Spanish rice,” said Carlos Del Valle, community relations coordinator and overdose prevention specialist, as he scooped food onto a Styrofoam tray.

On Wednesday afternoon, the trays of hot food were being served to hundreds of people seated next door in a heated outdoor tent in the nonprofit’s Love Lot.

There was also apple and sweet potato pies, sodas, and other treats – staples of a holiday meal, said Amira Cason, community engagement coordinator.

“We want to make it as if it’s a Thanksgiving experience,” Cason said. “Even if they’re not able to be with their families right now, we’re basically doing something to celebrate them.”

Prevention Point’s annual Friendsgiving Celebration event was open to anyone in the community to come and enjoy a meal together, but many attendees were people struggling with addiction, homelessness or both.

Thanksgiving often marks a joyous time for family get-togethers, but it can also be lonely and painful, especially for people who’ve become estranged from family members and loved ones as they use drugs or live on the streets.

Events like this can help support people who are facing difficult challenges at this time of year, said Silvana Mazzalla, Prevention Point lead executive officer.

“We try to be, and our partners in the community try to be, a place of hope and a place where you can be you,” she said. “You can come and grieve if you need to, you can come and ask for some support, fellowship, but you can also just be you.”