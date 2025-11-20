A ‘friendsgiving’ meal in Philadelphia creates holiday magic for people struggling with homelessness and addiction
Kensington-based Prevention Point Philadelphia served more than 630 people, including those isolated from family while suffering from addiction, homelessness or both.
Staff and volunteers at Prevention Point Philadelphia formed a production line behind hot trays of food at the organization’s headquarters in Kensington.
“We have potato salad, we have some chicken, baked chicken, and some Spanish rice,” said Carlos Del Valle, community relations coordinator and overdose prevention specialist, as he scooped food onto a Styrofoam tray.
On Wednesday afternoon, the trays of hot food were being served to hundreds of people seated next door in a heated outdoor tent in the nonprofit’s Love Lot.
There was also apple and sweet potato pies, sodas, and other treats – staples of a holiday meal, said Amira Cason, community engagement coordinator.
“We want to make it as if it’s a Thanksgiving experience,” Cason said. “Even if they’re not able to be with their families right now, we’re basically doing something to celebrate them.”
Prevention Point’s annual Friendsgiving Celebration event was open to anyone in the community to come and enjoy a meal together, but many attendees were people struggling with addiction, homelessness or both.
Thanksgiving often marks a joyous time for family get-togethers, but it can also be lonely and painful, especially for people who’ve become estranged from family members and loved ones as they use drugs or live on the streets.
Events like this can help support people who are facing difficult challenges at this time of year, said Silvana Mazzalla, Prevention Point lead executive officer.
“We try to be, and our partners in the community try to be, a place of hope and a place where you can be you,” she said. “You can come and grieve if you need to, you can come and ask for some support, fellowship, but you can also just be you.”
The organization served more than 630 people at this year’s event, including Joe, 41, who is a regular client. Prevention Point has helped him with housing, wound care and medication while he uses drugs. WHYY is withholding his last name for privacy.
“It’s good to not be alone, you know. It sucks to be alone on the holidays,” he said. “It’s good to get that turkey dinner on Thanksgiving.” He has family in New York, but will not be spending the holiday with them.
Megan McDonald, 39, said she knows just how hard this time of year can be for people. She has struggled with addiction herself, lost her mother to a drug overdose just two years ago, and her father to throat cancer before that.
“I have nobody out here but myself and my kids,” she said.
Now clean and sober for about two years, McDonald said she gets to spend this time with her children. But being together can also bring up hard conversations.
“It’s good because you get to see your kids and stuff like that, but the kids always ask me about my mom, and I don’t want to mention her a lot because it’ll get them upset,” she said.
Taking the time to find a safe community of people and recognize the bright spots in life can make a difference for anyone, whether they’re in recovery or still struggling with drug use, McDonald said.
“I wake up every morning and I’m blessed,” she said. “I say, I’m grateful for everything I got.”
Prevention Point will also distribute turkeys to local families in Kensington ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
