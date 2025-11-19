From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner this year in Philadelphia is $79. That’s almost 19% higher than last holiday season, according to the city’s Controller Office. For families on a fixed budget, despite the latest distribution of SNAP benefits, that’s not something they can spare.

To help bridge this gap, local organizations and grassroots groups are stepping up. Here’s a list of the organizations providing assistance, and how you can receive or offer help.

Turkey and coat drive in West Philly

Friday, Nov. 21 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Malcolm X Park

The Enterprise Center Community Development Corporation will be hosting a turkey and coat drive, supporting 300 families in West Philadelphia. Every family will receive a Thanksgiving basket, including a turkey, stuffing and many other holiday essentials. Residents can choose between coats, sweatshirts, hats and gloves.

If you are interested in receiving a Thanksgiving basket and winter clothing, you can fill out this form ahead of the drive or call 215-895-4000 and leave your contact information. On the day of the event there will be limited supplies, so make sure to call ahead.

Those interested in donating winter attire can drop them off at the Enterprise Center offices in West Philadelphia.

Turkey giveaway in South Kensington

Saturday, Nov. 22 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Al-Aqsa Mosque

Arab American Community Development Corporation and South Kensington Community Partners will be providing Thanksgiving food to community members in Northeast Philadelphia. This is the fifth year of the fundraiser and the third year state Sen. Nikil Saval’s office is partnering with the organizations.

Anyone who lives, works or worships in the northeast area of the city is welcome to participate, and no IDs or proof of eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are needed. The fundraiser will give away 250 turkeys and Thanksgiving sides to families in need.

The funding goal is $5,000, and so far the team has raised $3,195. If you would like to donate, you can do so on the fundraiser’s GoFundMe.

Turkey and grocery giveaway in West Philly

Tuesday, Nov. 25 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Victory Christian Center of Philadelphia

Conquerors Community Development Corporation will be holding a Thanksgiving turkey and grocery giveaway in West Philadelphia. Working with Pennsylvania state Rep. Rick Krajewski, D-Philadelphia, and Philadelphia City Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke, the team will be providing 100 turkeys, fresh produce and canned goods.

Donations will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis, so residents in need are urged to come at 10 a.m. sharp. A flyer for the giveaway can be found on O’Rourke’s Instagram page.

Turkey, cash and checks at The Kimmel Center

Tuesday, Nov. 25 | 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. | The Kimmel Center

Philadelphians can donate frozen turkeys, cash or checks at The Kimmel Center, as part of CityTeam and WMGK’s annual Turkey Drop. Donations will also be accepted at select ACME locations in the greater Philadelphia area.

During last year’s drop, the team collected 4,575 turkeys, benefitting local families in need. As of now, monetary donations are being accepted on CityTeam’s website.

Community ‘friendsgivings’ in Germantown

Wednesday, Nov. 26 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | First United Methodist Church of Germantown

Tipsy Cafe & Catering and Das Good Cafe are partnering to host their Sixth Annual Community Friendsgiving to support the Germantown community. This year, the team is prepared to serve 1,000 Philadelphians and everyone is welcome for the free Thanksgiving meal. The menu includes turkey, stuffing, potatoes, corn, green beans and desserts.

Those looking to donate food items can do so at Das Good Cafe through Sunday, Nov. 24. Desserts can be delivered the following days, either Nov. 25 or the morning of Nov. 26. Volunteers are needed for the “friendsgiving,” with roles including setting up, greeting guests and serving meals.

If you want to volunteer at the event, here’s the sign-up sheet.

Wednesday, Nov. 26 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | House of Glory Philly

House of Glory in Germantown is holding the fourth annual community Thanksgiving. The event features more than just hot meals. House of Glory has partnered with local businesses and organizations to provide fresh produce, toiletries and a clothing pantry with winter wares. A variety of resources, including assistance with your mental health, utility bills and SNAP benefits, will also be available.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering, you can reach out by email to houseofgloryphilly@gmail.com.

Thanksgiving donations in South Philly

South Philly Food Co-op is partnering with South Philly Community Fridge to donate turkeys and other Thanksgiving items. You can donate $10 to $100 on South Philly Food Co-op’s website or sign up to volunteer at one of the fridge locations.

For those in need of food assistance this holiday season, the fridges can be found at seven locations around the South Philly area.