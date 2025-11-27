From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Shelter pets at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are served a special Thanksgiving meal in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Over 200 cats and dogs enjoyed turkey, pumpkin, green beans and rice to celebrate the holiday. The meal was donated by VCA Charities and served by shelter staff.