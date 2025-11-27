Adoptable pets celebrate Thanksgiving in Philly with their shelter families

VCA Charities donated turkey, pumpkin, green beans and rice to dogs and cats waiting for adoption.

Adoptable dogs and cats at the PSPCA animal shelter were treated to a Thanksgiving meal of turkey, green beans, pumpkin and rice on Nov. 26, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Shelter pets at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are served a special Thanksgiving meal in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Over 200 cats and dogs enjoyed turkey, pumpkin, green beans and rice to celebrate the holiday. The meal was donated by VCA Charities and served by shelter staff.

Gillian Kocher, director of public relations for the PSPCA, said that it’s not just a special day for the animals, but also for the staff, who consider the shelter’s residents part of their own families.

“They’re special to us every day, but now when everybody’s spending so much time with their families, we hope that we can be that family until they’re nurtured and loved in their own,” Kocher said.

two kittens eat a Thanksgiving meal
a dog eats a Thanksgiving meal
Kocher added that anybody looking to give a pet a forever home should visit one of the SPCA’s local shelters after the holiday.

