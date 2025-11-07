Nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians are facing a delay in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments as a battle over the program’s funding plays out in federal court.

Payments were halted in November — a first since the program’s inception in 1964 — amid the federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1.

In Pennsylvania, the SNAP freeze is occurring against the backdrop of the commonwealth’s own budget impasse, which has stalled billions of dollars from going to schools and social services and millions in aid from going to food banks. The Pennsylvania budget is currently 130 days past due as of Nov. 7, with no end in sight.

Here’s what to know about the latest SNAP developments, how the Philadelphia area is affected and how local lawmakers are responding.

How long will SNAP payments be frozen?

A federal judge on Thursday ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to fully fund SNAP benefits for November. The administration promptly appealed the decision.

It remains unclear how much beneficiaries will receive and how quickly recipients’ debit cards may be reloaded. Pennsylvania human services officials say a complicated and cumbersome federal process means recipients likely will not see aid anytime soon.

The White House had previously pledged to partially fund SNAP after a pair of judges’ rulings required it to keep the program running.

The Trump administration had argued that the funds were “not legally available to cover regular benefits, a departure from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s shutdown lapse plan, which says “Congressional intent is evident that SNAP’s operations should continue” in the event of a shutdown.

More than two dozen states sued the Trump administration over its refusal to fund food stamps during the shutdown. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro were among those who signed onto the lawsuit.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have both introduced bills to keep SNAP funding flowing during the shutdown — one by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, and one by U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, of New Mexico — but their passage remains uncertain, as Senate Majority Leader John Thune, of South Dakota, said Republicans won’t allow a piecemeal process.

How many people rely on SNAP in the Philadelphia region?

SNAP provides food assistance for 42 million people across the U.S. About 1 in 8 Americans rely on the program. Among them are 2 million people in Pennsylvania, including more than 713,000 children and 697,000 older adults.

Philadelphia is home to nearly 472,000 SNAP recipients, or roughly 30% of the city’s population.

Across the city and its collar counties, nearly 685,000 residents are SNAP enrollees, or about 16% of the area’s population.

Delaware County sees the highest percentage of SNAP recipients among Philly’s suburbs, with roughly 75,000 enrollees (13%), compared with more than 46,000 and nearly 63,000 in Bucks and Montgomery counties, respectively (7% each) and over 29,000 in Chester County (5%).

Nationwide, nearly 70% of SNAP recipients are children, older adults or people with a disability, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.