Eight Democratic U.S. senators broke rank with their party Sunday night to reach a deal with Republicans to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

A total absence of government funding since Oct. 1 has pushed airports to their limits as air traffic controllers go unpaid, left SNAP recipients at the mercy of a political battle and forced countless federal employees out of work.

The compromise legislation funds the federal government and ensures backpay for furloughed workers, among other things, but notably fails to extend the expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits — meaning 24 million people nationwide will face skyrocketing premiums.

Instead, Senate Democrats were given the promise of a December vote on extending the health care subsidies that expire Jan. 1. The legislation, which is expected to move through the Senate, still must pass the GOP-controlled House before reaching President Donald Trump’s desk.

Many House Democrats, however, are upset with their Senate counterparts over what some in the party see as a betrayal on the issue of health care. Nearly 500,000 Pennsylvanians buy ACA plans through the state. Here’s what Philadelphia-area Democratic House members have to say about the Senate deal.

Philly-area Democratic House Members vow to vote ‘no.’ Senate deal ‘does not make sense’

Local Democratic House members are already vowing to vote “no” on the continuing resolution unless there is guaranteed language extending the subsidies.

“I’m not happy about what eight of my Senate Democratic colleagues on the other side of the capital have done and, frankly, I don’t understand it,” U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia, said Monday afternoon on WHYY’s “Studio 2.”