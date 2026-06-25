Firefighters battling blaze at Delaware County refinery; shelter-in-place order issued in Trainer
Delco issued a shelter-in-place order for residents within a half-mile of the Monroe Energy refinery.
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Firefighters are battling a large fire at the Monroe Energy petroleum refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, on Thursday afternoon.
Delaware County has activated a shelter-in-place order for those within a half-mile radius of the fire on the 4100 block of Post Road.
Company officials said in a statement that the fire began at 11:30 a.m. in the process unit pump room.
The refinery’s on-site fire response team responded immediately, officials said, “deploying multiple emergency response resources, including fire and foam tanker vehicles, mobile deluge guns, and stationary high flow firewater suppression systems.”
Chester officials are urging residents to avoid the refinery area.
County officials said in a statement that its Emergency Services Department is coordinating with first responders.
The county encourages residents to sign up for Delco Alert notifications for further updates.
Company officials said perimeter air monitoring and results show no risk to community members at this time.
“The safety and health of the residents is paramount, and we are working closely with local
emergency response officials and making all agency notifications to convey pertinent information to our community,” the company said in the statement.
Company officials said they will investigate the cause of the fire.
Monroe Energy has nearly 500 employees and processes an average of 185,000 barrels per day. Products include jet fuel, gasoline, diesel fuel and home heating oil.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
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