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Firefighters are battling a large fire at the Monroe Energy petroleum refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, on Thursday afternoon.

Delaware County has activated a shelter-in-place order for those within a half-mile radius of the fire on the 4100 block of Post Road.

Company officials said in a statement that the fire began at 11:30 a.m. in the process unit pump room.

The refinery’s on-site fire response team responded immediately, officials said, “deploying multiple emergency response resources, including fire and foam tanker vehicles, mobile deluge guns, and stationary high flow firewater suppression systems.”

Chester officials are urging residents to avoid the refinery area.