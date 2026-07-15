Fire under control at EMR junkyard in Delaware County

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A large junkyard fire in Darby Township that sent black smoke blowing toward Philadelphia on Wednesday morning is under control, according to Delaware County officials.

Dozens of firefighters from roughly nine companies responded to the fire at 3 Industrial Drive — the address of a junkyard owned by EMR, a multinational scrap metal recycling company whose operations in New Jersey have been blasted by residents and elected officials for repeated fires that have caused people to evacuate their homes, experience physical symptoms and endure lingering psychological impacts.

The first fire company, Darby Township Fire Department, was dispatched to the scene at 9:59 a.m., said Gary Vinnacombe, Delaware County’s director of emergency services. As of around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Vinnacombe said the fire was contained to a large pile of scrap metal. The fire was declared under control at 1:58 p.m, he said.

One firefighter with the Darby Township Fire Department and another with Yeadon Fire Company were transported to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital for heat exhaustion, Vinnacombe said. The Philadelphia area is under an extreme heat warning Wednesday.

In a statement provided by a spokesperson, EMR said the site collects recyclable materials from “independent peddlers who accumulate discarded metal objects from neighborhoods, demolition sites, and other businesses.” The company said it believes Wednesday’s fire started at the top of a pile of inbound material exposed to the “extreme heat,” and that the precise cause of the fire is still under investigation. EMR has frequently attributed fires at its sites to flammable lithium-ion batteries.

“EMR’s first priority is the safety of our workforce and the public neighboring our facilities, and we thank the firefighters of Delaware County for their support at the EMR Atlas Traders scrap metal feeder yard,” the statement read.

Delaware County hazmat officials monitored the air near the fire Wednesday morning and identified “nothing hazardous,” county spokesperson Mike Connelly said in a text message.

Community PurpleAir monitors near the site of the fire Wednesday morning showed air quality in the “acceptable” range, while Philadelphia’s air quality monitors along the southwest border of the city showed particulate matter levels to be “moderate.”