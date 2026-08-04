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A judge overturned the murder conviction of Rafael Jones this week in connection with the killing of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer in 2012.

Officer Moses Walker was killed as part of an attempted robbery after he finished his shift and was heading home in plain clothes.

The judge tossed Jones’ conviction Monday because of the involvement of former police detective Philip Nordo. Since his involvement in the Walker case, Nordo has been convicted of multiple witness and victim intimidation offenses and sentenced to 24 to 49 years in prison.

District Attorney Larry Krasner says his office will appeal the ruling.

“There’s more than one confession by this defendant. And they weren’t all used in the first trial,” he said. “Sometimes you got to be careful what you wish for. If you try a case a second time, which I don’t think is going to happen, but if it does, there may be additional evidence that is available now that wasn’t available before.”

Jones’ conviction came with an immediate life sentence. His co-defendent Chancier McFarland testified against Jones as part of his confession in a plea arrangement for a third-degree conviction and a lesser sentence.