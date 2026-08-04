Man convicted in 2012 Philly cop killing gets new trial, but DA Krasner vows to keep him behind bars
More than a decade after being convicted for the murder of off-duty officer Moses Walker, Rafael Jones’ case was overturned this week.
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A judge overturned the murder conviction of Rafael Jones this week in connection with the killing of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer in 2012.
Officer Moses Walker was killed as part of an attempted robbery after he finished his shift and was heading home in plain clothes.
The judge tossed Jones’ conviction Monday because of the involvement of former police detective Philip Nordo. Since his involvement in the Walker case, Nordo has been convicted of multiple witness and victim intimidation offenses and sentenced to 24 to 49 years in prison.
District Attorney Larry Krasner says his office will appeal the ruling.
“There’s more than one confession by this defendant. And they weren’t all used in the first trial,” he said. “Sometimes you got to be careful what you wish for. If you try a case a second time, which I don’t think is going to happen, but if it does, there may be additional evidence that is available now that wasn’t available before.”
Jones’ conviction came with an immediate life sentence. His co-defendent Chancier McFarland testified against Jones as part of his confession in a plea arrangement for a third-degree conviction and a lesser sentence.
Wayniya Walker, Walker’s mother, says the family is trying to stay strong.
“For nearly 14 years, our family has carried this loss with strength and resolve. We have not allowed grief to define us and we will not allow these latest developments to weaken us,” she said.
Roosevelt Poplar, president of Philadelphia’s Fraternal Order of Police, said the police union will stay with the family as the case winds its way through the court system.
“The Walker family is going to have to relive one of the most tragic days, if not the most tragic moments, of their lives. So, what I want to say on behalf of the FOP and myself, Mrs. Walker will never be alone in this fight,” he said. “She would never be alone and always will know that the FOP, brothers and sisters in blue will be by her side for her and her family until we can’t be there anymore. It’s about remembering our fallen hero, Moses Walker. We will get through this moment in this time.”
Krasner says an appeal of the judge’s ruling will seek to uphold the conviction without the need for a retrial.
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