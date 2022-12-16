Former Philadelphia homicide detective Philip Nordo sentenced to decades behind bars for sex assault

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A former Philadelphia homicide detective will spend decades behind bars following his conviction earlier this year for sexual assault.

Philip Nordo was sentenced on Friday morning to 24.5 to 49 years in prison.

He was convicted back in June after being accused of using his position to intimidate and groom male suspects and witnesses into sexual acts.

The investigation has already contributed to the reversal of several homicide convictions, including one involving a special needs athlete killed over his headphones.

Dozens of other cases were being reviewed.

Prosecutors dropped more than half the charges before trial when they could not locate a fourth accuser. The jury then convicted Nordo on all of the remaining charges, including rape, stalking, official oppression and attempted sexual assault.

Nordo was charged in a 2019 grand jury presentment. The report said the meetings took place in hotel rooms, interview rooms and police vehicles, sometimes after Nordo displayed his firearm.