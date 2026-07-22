From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Community leaders, exonerees, clergy members and criminal justice advocates gathered in West Philadelphia on Wednesday to defend District Attorney Larry Krasner, arguing that recent court rulings and mounting criticism of his office represent an attack on criminal justice reform and the will of Philadelphia voters.

The rally at Salt & Light Church on Chestnut Avenue came days after developments intensified pressure on the three-term district attorney. A sharply divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling placed new oversight on Krasner’s office handling of post-conviction cases, and his office has been accused of mishandling such cases.

“We’re still a republic, aren’t we?” City Councilmember Nicholas O’Rourke said, flanked by dozens of supporters. “We want to make sure that we’re remembering and reminding everybody that in light of the Supreme Court decision, we will not be deterred.”

Last month’s state Supreme Court 4-3 ruling concluded that Krasner’s office had repeatedly mishandled post-conviction proceedings and ordered that future post-conviction relief cases must also be reviewed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. The opinion was written by Justice Kevin Dougherty, a Democrat who won reelection in 2015.

Speakers at the rally held signs, including ones with photos of Dougherty and President Donald Trump that read, “We won’t go back.”

The scrutiny of the DA’s handling of exoneration cases was further compounded by allegations by current and former prosecutors that the office colluded with defense attorneys as it sought to overturn a muder conviction and told them to “protect the office” in litigating an appellate case.

Throughout the event, speakers argued that the Supreme Court’s recent decision disproportionately targets Philadelphia and threatens reforms aimed at correcting wrongful convictions and reducing incarceration.

Rabbi Mordechai Liebling, of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College, told the assembly the issue undermines the will of local voters.

“The people of Philadelphia have — three times, each time by a larger majority — said we want Larry Krasner,” he said. “We know that Philadelphia is being singled out by the rest of the state, perhaps because we are a Black and brown majority city, as the only city where the DA can be overruled by their [state] attorney general.”