More than 100 people joined a rally outside Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station, banging pots and pans to protest the war in Gaza and reports of mass starvation among Palestinians.

“As a mother, as a woman, it’s a horrible, horrible thing,” said Lynne Iser, a local resident. “How can we starve babies? It’s just … It’s heartbreaking. It is heartbreaking.”

Organizers originally planned to hold the protest inside, but when they arrived, police were blocking the doors and were requiring everyone to show a train ticket before they were allowed to enter.

According to a Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson, Amtrak Police decided to limit entry and called PPD to lend assistance.

“It’s not about stopping First Amendment expression, only about not having the station overwhelmed with noise from pots and pans and other conduct that could negatively impact commuters,” Capt. Frank Palumbo said in an email. “Also, any event inside would require a permit.