Here’s a look at why it is so hard to end the war in Gaza

Netanyahu won’t back down

Israelis have joined mass protests calling for a ceasefire that would bring the hostages back. They say the war continues because Netanyahu is trying to stay in power.

Netanyahu’s governing coalition depends on far-right parties that want to continue the war until Hamas has been annihilated, facilitate the mass relocation of Palestinians to other countries, and rebuild Jewish settlements that Israel dismantled in 2005.

They have threatened to bolt if Netanyahu ends the war short of total victory. Opposition parties say they will step in and preserve his government if he reaches a hostage deal, but that would still leave Netanyahu severely weakened ahead of elections next year.

Losing office would leave the Israeli leader far more vulnerable to long-standing corruption charges and to public inquiries into the failures surrounding the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Netanyahu denies any such motives. He says the war must continue until all the hostages are returned and Hamas is defeated, and that any agreement leaving the militant group intact and armed would allow it to eventually rebuild and carry out another major attack.

Hamas won’t surrender

Netanyahu says the war could end tomorrow if Hamas releases the hostages and lays down its arms.

But he has also said Israel will maintain open-ended security control over Gaza and facilitate what he calls the voluntary emigration of much of Gaza’s population.

Palestinians and many others say that would amount to forced expulsion — and it’s a nonstarter for Hamas.

The militant group has said it is willing to release the remaining 50 hostages — less than half believed by Israel to be alive — in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal. It has also said it would hand over power to other Palestinians.

But it has ruled out laying down its arms or going into exile.

Even if Hamas were to agree to disarm, it would be difficult to verify. Other armed groups might soon replace Hamas at the vanguard of what many Palestinians — even opponents of Hamas — see as legitimate armed resistance to military occupation.

That’s what happened when the Palestine Liberation Organization, the leading militant group of its day, agreed to go into exile in Tunisia after Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon. Hamas burst onto the scene in Gaza at the start of a Palestinian uprising five years later.

From Hamas’ perspective, giving up arms would leave Palestinians defenseless in the face of Israel’s ongoing military rule and expansion of settlements on lands they want for a future state. In their eyes it would all but doom that national aspiration.