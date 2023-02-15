DA Krasner talks next steps following failed GOP impeachment effort

Empowered and energized are two words that few would use to describe someone who is in the middle of an impeachment effort, but for some reason, those are words fitting for Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

“If someone punches you in the face — the adrenaline kicks in,” Krasner said.

The Democrat scored a major win in recent weeks after the Commonwealth Court, in a split decision, ruled the articles of impeachment against Krasner, which took issue with his policy and decision not to prosecute some minor crimes, failed to meet the required legal standard of “misbehavior in office.”

“You impeach people for crimes, you impeach elected officials for deep corruption,” Krasner said during an interview with WHYY News host Cherri Gregg last week. “You don’t impeach them because you dislike what someone is doing in another city where you don’t live or work or where you can’t even vote.”