Court splits on legality of move to impeach Philly DA Larry Krasner

A split emerged Thursday among a panel of Pennsylvania state judges about whether a Republican-led effort to impeach and seek to remove Philadelphia’s progressive prosecutor meets legal standards or if it should be stopped.

It’s unclear whether an impeachment trial will proceed against Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner, who indicated he was pleased that some of the judges agreed with him, while at least one impeachment manager said an appeal was being considered.

In what was described by other judges as both the lead and the majority opinion, Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler, a Democrat, said the allegations against Krasner fall short because they do not claim he “failed to perform a positive ministerial duty or performed a discretionary duty with an improper or corrupt motive.”

She said Krasner argued the impeachment articles did not allege conduct that would meet the state constitution’s “requirement that he may be impeached and tried only in the event he committed ‘any misbehavior in office.’ We agree.”

The impeachment articles fault Krasner’s decision not to prosecute some minor crimes, say he obstructed the House investigation, criticize his policies and management and accuse him of misbehavior involving certain cases.