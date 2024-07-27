From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A stone has been discovered in a cave in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, carved with initials believed to be those of the notorious outlaw Moses Doan of the 18th century Doan Gang.

The Doan Gang, a group of Pennsylvanians loyal to the British during the Revolutionary War, are believed to have hidden in caves as they conducted raids on local tax collector offices.

Carved into the stone is “1775 M,” and it was found in a recently discovered cave in Buckingham Township. It was near a glass bottle that can be positively dated to the era of the Doans. Together they are strong evidence that the Gang hid out in the Buckingham cave.

On Sunday, the stone will be presented in a special event at the Mercer Museum as part of its current exhibition “The Doan Gang: Outlaws of the Revolution,” and will soon be added to the exhibition.

“1775 M” was discovered two weeks ago by Clint Flack, an exhibit preparator at the Mercer Museum in Doylestown, along with property owner Frank Lamitina and Mercer Museum librarian Rayna Polsky.

The stone has provenance: it is mentioned in historic records, and its discovery confirms parts of the Doan story that until now had only been legend.

“There is actual evidence that maybe the Doans did hide out in caves,” he said. “And maybe they hid down in this one.”