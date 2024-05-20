From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Dec. 15, 1776, just after a crushing defeat at Fort Washington in New York when George Washington’s revolutionary army was at its lowest, the general noticed Bucks County was riddled with British loyalists.

While preparing his daring and iconic maneuver to cross the Delaware River, Washington wrote to the Pennsylvania Council of Safety to express his concerns about gaps in public support. If folks were not proactively working to defeat the British, Washington proposed, the government should take away their guns.

“If they will not use them for us, there is the greatest reason to apprehend they will against us,” Washington wrote. “Even supposing they claim the right of remaining neutral, in my opinion we ought not to hesitate a moment in taking their arms.”

Colonists not sufficiently enthusiastic about the revolutionary effort could be fined, their property seized and jailed. That infuriated many in Bucks County, including the infamous Doan family, who turned into a band of outlaws staging a string of terrorizing robberies that attempted to undermine the war for independence.

Ultimately members of the Doan Gang were captured after a dramatic shootout in an isolated cabin. Later, some were executed without trial.

Was the Doan Gang a group of villains or heroes? That’s what the Mercer Museum in Doylestown, Pa., is asking in “The Doan Gang: Outlaws of the Revolution,” on view through the end of 2026.

It is no coincidence this exhibition will be on view during the semiquincentennial, when the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary.

“History is typically told by the winners. The revolutionaries are the winners. That means we have lost out on the other side of that story, what other people were experiencing at this time,” said co-curator Annie Halliday, the museum’s library and archive director.