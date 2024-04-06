From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

With the United States’ 250th birthday coming up — otherwise known as the Semiquincentennial — a Colonial-era museum in New Jersey is getting some love.

On Tuesday, the Alliance of American Museums announced the Old Barracks Museum in Trenton, New Jersey, as one of two new museums to receive accreditation from the national organization this year. Nationwide, just a little over 3% of museums are accredited by the AMA.

The distinction comes on the heels of another national recognition: In 2023, Old Barracks received one of the National Park Service’s Semiquincentennial grants, meant to restore and preserve sites on the National Register of Historic Places that commemorate the United States’ founding.

Old Barracks was originally built in 1758 during the French and Indian War. At one time, it was the largest building in the city. British and American soldiers used it during the American Revolutionary War and throughout the 19th century, it served as a residence for the first mayor of Trenton and also as a boarding school. Over a century ago, it was reimagined as a museum.