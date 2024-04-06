‘An exciting time in history’: Old Barracks Museum in Trenton gets accreditation ahead of U.S. Semiquincentennial
The museum, housed in buildings dating from 1758, is one of two new museums to receive accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums.Listen 1:45
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
With the United States’ 250th birthday coming up — otherwise known as the Semiquincentennial — a Colonial-era museum in New Jersey is getting some love.
On Tuesday, the Alliance of American Museums announced the Old Barracks Museum in Trenton, New Jersey, as one of two new museums to receive accreditation from the national organization this year. Nationwide, just a little over 3% of museums are accredited by the AMA.
The distinction comes on the heels of another national recognition: In 2023, Old Barracks received one of the National Park Service’s Semiquincentennial grants, meant to restore and preserve sites on the National Register of Historic Places that commemorate the United States’ founding.
Old Barracks was originally built in 1758 during the French and Indian War. At one time, it was the largest building in the city. British and American soldiers used it during the American Revolutionary War and throughout the 19th century, it served as a residence for the first mayor of Trenton and also as a boarding school. Over a century ago, it was reimagined as a museum.
Michelle Doherty, executive director of Old Barracks, said so far the National Park Service grant has gone to much-needed structural repairs, including a new wood shingle roof, railings on porches, a new fence around the perimeter and other changes to make the building ADA-accessible.
These improvements are key for what Doherty said is a “unique” historic site.
“We provide living history with demonstrations that are in restored 18th-century spaces, so we have costumed interpreters being able to immerse guests in that 18th century,” she said. “And we also have programs and exhibits, museum galleries, that tell the story of New Jersey and the Barracks from 1758 through the present.”
Doherty said the recent accreditation signals to potential partner institutions and funders that Old Barracks is meeting the standards and best practices required of AMA-certified institutions.
“This is an exciting time in history, and this accreditation not only recognizes the work that we’ve put in and the standards that we’re holding, but also will help us to show that to other institutions and organizations… and help move our story forward,” she said.
The added support will help the museum expand its offerings and continue to host in-person programming for the more than 10,000 students who come through the museum each year, Doherty said. It will also support the museum’s virtual programming designed for seniors.
“We’ve always been a part of Trenton and a part of the capital city, we have a great relationship with Trenton as well, that allows us to keep those programs going,” Doherty said.
The museum is now busy planning special exhibitions and events for the 2026 Semiquincentennial celebration.
More information about how to visit the museum can be found online.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.