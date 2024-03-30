From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Decorated eggs are a mainstay of Easter celebrations — both the real and plastic kinds.

But when immigrants first brought the colorful eggs to the U.S., they were not received kindly.

“Some people rejected it, because it wasn’t their form of Christianity,” said Leah Smith, manager of visitor experience at the Glencairn Museum.

That eventually changed. There can’t be an Easter party without decorated eggs or an “Easter egg hunt” today.

The full range of techniques and histories of Easter egg decorating among immigrants is on display now at Glencairn Museum’s “Easter Eggs: Symbols of Rebirth and Renewal.” The exhibit at the Bryn Athyn museum of religious art and history features more than 200 eggs dating from as far back as 1844 to works by present-day Pennsylvania artists.

“We’re really pleased to be able to highlight these works and to give Pennsylvania some attention in terms of the commonwealth’s diversity of traditions and these really robust artistic traditions associated with the Easter season,” Patrick Donmoyer, exhibit co-curator, said.

For the Pennsylvania Dutch — German-speaking immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania in the 18th century — along with the German, Lithuanian and Ukrainian immigrants who came after them, the delicate, ornately decorated eggs they created and displayed during the Easter season were an important part of how they practiced their faith and culture in a new country.

“Over time, more and more people, almost all Christianity uses the egg around Easter in one form or another because of … something that humans know about: Eggs have to do with springtime rebirth and renewal. We know that innately,” Smith said.

Donmoyer, who is director of the Kutztown University Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center, which partnered with Glencairn Museum for the exhibition, explained that each group of immigrants had their own artistic techniques for decorating eggs.

These included egg scratching, in which the egg is dyed, and a utensil is used to scratch away the dye to create a design; a drop-and-pull technique used by Lithuanian artists, in which wax is applied onto the surface of an egg and resists color when dropped into the dye; and applying the pith of the bullrush plant, which the Pennsylvania Dutch called Binsagraas, to the outside of the egg.