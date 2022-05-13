Mia Ellen Ruggieri of Bala Cynwyd is usually busy with school and homework or fun extracurriculars like playing basketball or one of her beloved instruments. Over the years, she’s volunteered at the occasional food drive or helped out with lemonade stands. She cares about people, animals, and climate change.

When the 9-year-old first saw what was happening halfway across the world in Ukraine, she was concerned.

“I felt really worried about them,” said the fourth-grader. “I would feel scared.”

Mia knew she wanted to do something to help. Her first thought was to do a toy drive for the kids like her, who were being displaced, but that didn’t feel like the right call.

At the time, Mia’s mother, Jillian Ruggieri, had revived her handmade jewelry business, which she had started back in 2004 when she was in school studying to become a physical therapist.

At one point, Mia said to her mom, “‘Hey, can we do a jewelry sale?!”