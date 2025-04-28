Rushnyky design and themes vary depending on the region. In the western part of the country, for example, there is a preference for geometric forms, Sciaccia said, while in central regions there’s more figurative use and a vocabulary of symbols, such as the tree of life. An embroidered plant or tree represents Earth as the source of life, and for rushnyky used in wedding ceremonies, there are depictions of trees surrounded by pairs of birds that represent the fidelity of the bridal couple.

The symbols and tradition itself predate Christianity, Sciaccia said.

“The whole concept of weaving and spinning, or spinning and weaving, is ancient, is pre-Christian,” he said. “It’s very well attested in ancient Greek thinking, you know, the fates spin life, the fate of destiny … Human beings in general, I think you’ve always had a conception that fabric and the creation of fabric is in some way a sacred ritual act. It in some way mimics the creation of the world.”

After the spread of Christianity, in some contexts, the tree became a cross and the Christian symbol serves as the “new concept of the tree of life,” Sciaccia said.

Other popular motifs are wreaths, or full circles, often used on funeral rushnyky to symbolize a completed circle.

Some rushnyky feature text and inscriptions, such as “God grant me happiness.” Other writings are songs that talk about the death of a loved one, especially for soldiers who die outside of their villages and who are mourned without a body to bury. That specific kind of rushnyk serves as a “memetic grave,” Sciaccia said.

The rushnyky used to wrap a newborn infant, in contrast, are often plain and unadorned or minimally adorned.

“I have never been able to collect one of those,” Sciaccia said. “Those tend really, really to remain within families, and probably are used until they’re no longer usable.”