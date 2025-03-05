From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As the Russian-Ukrainian war rages on, life is hopeful at the Ukrainian American Cultural Center of New Jersey in Whippany, a home to cultural events and a thriving soccer community with ties to Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware.

Ukraine has been under siege for more than three years, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths. The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump has drawn raw and emotional reactions from Ukrainians in the Northeast, where more than 100,000 call home.

“With everything that’s going, given the political environment and given what’s happened over the last several years, we are stronger together when we can bind together in these types of activities and celebrate who we are,” said Daniel Holowaty, a soccer tournament organizer and formerly a professional player for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds soccer team. “We’re very fortunate to be here and we’re going to do everything that we can to help everybody back home, and that’s the most important.”

However, Trump’s recent statements on the conflict, the Ukrainian president and what appears to be an 180-degree turn in U.S. foreign policy, have many concerned about the future of their homeland.

The most recent development — the ill-fated meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy — has many Ukrainian Americans reeling. The White House invited Zelenskyy for an Oval Office meeting last week that included Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio ostensibly to sign a deal over Ukrainian minerals Trump has demanded partly as payment for past military aid the United States has provided Kiev.

The discussion broke down as Zelenskyy insisted the U.S. provide “security guarantees” to protect the country from further Russian aggression.

The vice president called Zelenskyy “disrespectful.”

“Just say ‘thank you,’” Vance told him.

Roman Chupraynyak, coach for the Ukrainian Nationals soccer team, said he got “very emotional” watching the summit at the White House.