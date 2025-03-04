A look at claims around Trump’s initiatives as he prepares to address Congress

President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night to highlight changes he has made since taking office six weeks ago. Among the areas he may cover are negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war, cutbacks to the U.S. Agency for International Development, scrutiny of Social Security recipients and border security crackdowns. But some of the Republican president’s recent statements on these topics, among others, have been false and misleading.

Here’s a look at the facts:

Russia-Ukraine war

Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an Oval Office meeting on Friday for being “disrespectful.” He then abruptly called off the signing of a minerals deal that he said would have moved Ukraine closer to ending its war with Russia. The relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy has changed significantly since Feb. 19, when Trump made a number of false statements about Zelenskky, including calling him “a dictator.”

___

Trump, speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb .18, suggested Ukraine started the war.

THE FACTS: Russia’s army crossed the border on Feb. 24, 2022, in an all-out invasion that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify by falsely saying it was needed to protect Russian-speaking civilians in eastern Ukraine and prevent the country from joining NATO. The move followed Putin’s 2014 illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and armed aggression in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas that grew into a long-running conflict that left thousands of people dead.

That conflict simmered until 2022, when Putin ordered what he called military exercises along Ukraine’s borders. He told the world that the roughly 150,000 soldiers he had amassed would not be used to invade Ukraine. But in the early hours of Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched widespread airstrikes and soldiers began pouring over the border.

___

Vice President JD Vance, speaking during a meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday, suggested that Zelenskyy has not said thank you to the U.S. for its support.

THE FACTS: This is false. Zelenskyy has publicly thanked the U.S. numerous times since 2022.

After Trump and Vance accused Zelenskyy of doing otherwise at their meeting Friday, the Ukrainian president posted on X: “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.”

Zelenskyy also recently thanked Trump in a Feb. 12 video, saying that he is “grateful to the president for his genuine interest in our shared opportunities.”

Government cuts

USAID has been one of the biggest targets of a broad campaign by Trump and his adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to slash the size of the federal government. Workers cleared their desks at USAID’s now-closed Washington headquarters on Thursday.

Also in the crosshairs: the Social Security Administration, which is preparing for significant workforce reductions.

Both agencies have faced false claims about their spending from the Trump administration amid these changes.

___

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaking to reporters Feb. 7: USAID spent $1.5 million to advance diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, “in Serbia’s workplaces; $70,000 for the production of a DEI musical in Ireland; $47,000 for a transgender opera in Colombia, $32,000 for a transgender comic book in Peru.”

THE FACTS: Only the grant to a Serbian organization called Grupa Izadji was awarded by USAID. Its stated aim is to “to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in Serbia’s workplaces and business communities.”

The rest were awarded by the State Department’s Office of the Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs. In 2022, it granted $70,884 to an Irish company for “a live musical event to promote the U.S. and Irish shared values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.” A grant for $25,000 was awarded in 2021 to a university in Colombia “to raise awareness and increase the transgender representation” through the production of an opera, with an additional $22,020 coming from non-federal funding. And $32,000 awarded in 2022 to a Peruvian organization funded “a tailored-made comic, featuring an LGBTQ+ hero to address social and mental health issues.”