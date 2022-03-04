‘We are all Ukrainian.’ Delaware leaders express solidarity with Ukrainian community

Among those hoping to get to safety are Wilmington residents Tatiana Poladko and her husband Atnre Alleyne and their three children. The family has traveled hundreds of miles in a westward zigzag route from their home near Kyiv, and is now waiting to cross the Polish border near Lviv.

Murowany gathered with Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and Governor John Carney alongside Wilmington-area Ukrainian religious leaders who offered prayers for peace.

“This is our opportunity to stand up and show our solidarity. This is our opportunity to bring our state together,” Carney said before joining the others in raising a Ukrainian flag in Freedom Plaza in downtown Wilmington.

“I’ve never been more proud, more confident to be from the state of a president of our United States, Joe Biden, because I know … that our country and the world are in good hands.”

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware donned a blue University of Delaware coat with bright yellow sleeves as he spoke of the signs of strength the Ukrainian people have demonstrated as they’ve crafted Molotov cocktails and roadblocks to slow the progress of Russian invaders.

He also pointed to Thursday night’s attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeast Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

“That nuclear power plant is a metaphor for the people of the Ukraine. Battered but not broken,” he said, before turning to address Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I have a message for Mr. Putin. Mr. Putin, this will not stand this one. Mr. Putin, in the end, you will go down,” Carper said. “You have made a huge mistake and you will pay for that.”