Meanwhile, overnight they heard “more explosions, more shooting,” as they mapped out a possible route.

“We knew we were going to western Ukraine,” Poladko said. “But we did not have a particular destination in mind. We just needed to pick safe routes, as safe as they could be.

“I was worried at this point because I started to read early information about Russians shooting at the civilian vehicles that are on the run. It was extremely scary for all of us. You know, how are we going to make it out?”

They had to pass through blockades, where soldiers scrutinized their papers and quizzed them to make sure they were not Russian soldiers posing as Ukrainian citizens.

Poladko and her fellow occupants in the Passat were grateful, however, that the road was mostly deserted, “which was great because we could get some speed, but also, like, very, very eerie.”

One tense moment came when they saw a lone tank in front of them on an otherwise deserted stretch of rural roadway. They feared they would come under enemy fire, but the tank turned and rolled into the forest. They never knew whether it was Ukrainian or Russian.

They arrived in Zhytomyr, about 100 miles from their home, after a four-hour drive, only to find that troops were setting up a blockade against the Russian soldiers and their vehicles.

That night people were walking on the streets and stores were open and Uber rides were still available, but it was obvious “the city was preparing for a battle.”

‘I’m safe and that’s not something to be taken lightly’

Their friend with the Passat went on alone with her daughter to the Polish border. Poladko and her family went to the train station Sunday afternoon and waited for a train they could board, as long as it was headed westward.

They caught a train that evening to Kovel and arrived the next morning. At the Kovel station they learned that in a couple of hours, they could catch another train to Lviv, more than 100 miles to the south, where a friend had offered them an apartment to use.

That’s where they have been since late Monday, worried about the present and the future, both short- and long-term.

“I’m safe and that is not something to be taken lightly” since a reported 2,000 civilians have been killed already.

There have been no bombs or fighting so far in Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine with more than 700,000 residents.

“Thank God, nothing,” Poladko told WHYY. “We’ve had some sirens, so there is something our anti-aircraft system is catching, but we have not experienced an explosion, you know.”

The next stop, they hope, is Poland or southwest into Hungary, and maybe then to a U.S. Embassy.

Returning home to Delaware might not be an option now, however. Her father needs her assistance and does not currently have the proper paperwork to travel to the United States.

Yet she continues to hold out hope that her fellow Ukrainians hold off the Russians.

“I think Russians are already realizing that this is no joke,” she said. “They’re running out of missiles. They are sending kids here to fight. … And especially with the sanctions in place, it’s going to be extremely tough for them to keep this going.

“It’s perhaps naïve, but I’m really, really hoping that there’s going to be a world in which, in the next couple of months, we may be able to come back to our home in Ukraine.”