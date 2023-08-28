Thousands gathered in Horsham Sunday for the annual Ukrainian Folk Festival, celebrating Ukrainian independence and culture, despite the ongoing war with Russia.

Organizers dubbed this year’s festival a “celebration of liberty and unity,” one they said focused on the relationship between Ukraine and the United States. Firstly, through cultural connections, as more than a million Americans report being of Ukrainian descent, according to U.S. Census data. And secondly, for the support from the United States during the ongoing war in Ukraine.