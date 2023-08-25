Ukraine’s flag flies above Philadelphia as nation celebrates Independence Day

Hundreds celebrated Ukraine’s Day of Independence with “great pain and sorrow,” as the country continues to fight for its freedom.

Attendees unfurled a massive Ukrainian flag outside of City Hall on Aug. 24, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Hundreds gathered at Philadelphia’s City Hall on Thursday to raise the flag of Ukraine in celebration of the country’s 32nd year of independence.

Ukrainian veterans raised the nation’s flag, commemorating Ukraine’s Independence Day and the continued fight for its freedom in the midst of the Russian invasion. This day marks when Ukraine officially left the Soviet Union in 1991 and became an independent country.

    Veterans were honored at City Hall for their efforts to keep Ukraine free from Russian tyranny. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Ukraine's flag is flying at City Hall to commemorate the country's 32nd year of independence. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Generations of Ukrainian Americans gathered at City Hall on Aug. 24, 2023 to celebrate the nation's 32nd year of independence. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Generations of Ukrainian Americans gathered at City Hall on Aug. 24, 2023 to celebrate the nation's 32nd year of independence. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Veterans were honored at City Hall for their efforts to keep Ukraine free from Russian tyranny. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Mayor Jim Kenney said Ukrainian Americans "have contributed to the diversity and richness" of Philadelphia for more than a century. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    While celebrating Ukraine's independence, attendees brought signs condemning Russia and Belarus as terrorist countries. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Generations of Ukrainian Americans gathered at City Hall on Aug. 24, 2023 to celebrate the nation's 32nd year of independence. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Manor College President Jonathan Peri served as the emcee for the Ukraine flag raising at City Hall on Aug. 24, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Generations of Ukrainian Americans gathered at City Hall on Aug. 24, 2023 to celebrate the nation's 32nd year of independence. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Ukrainian veterans gathered with their loved ones for photos following the flag raising ceremony on Thursday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Ukrainian American veterans worked to properly fold a flag following the flag raising at City Hall on Aug. 24, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Generations of Ukrainian Americans gathered at City Hall on Aug. 24, 2023 to celebrate the nation's 32nd year of independence. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Attendees unfurled a massive Ukrainian flag outside of City Hall on Aug. 24, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Ukrainian and American flags were often seen together at City Hall on Thursday, highlighting the independence and relationship between both nations. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    The stripes on the Ukrainian flag represent the blue skies and golden wheat fields seen throughout the country. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Mayor Jim Kenney thanked not only those in attendance, but the more than 50,000 Philadelphians of Ukrainian descent for their contributions to the city.

“For more than a century, Ukrainian Americans have contributed to the diversity and richness of our great city, creating vibrant religious and cultural institutions, businesses and civic organizations, and all the neighborhoods where Ukrainian Americans settled,” Kenney said. “Ukrainian Americans have maintained a strong affection for their native land, even as they have integrated into the fabric of Philadelphia.”

Ukrainian and American flags were often seen together at City Hall on Thursday, highlighting the independence and relationship between both nations. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Iryna Mazur, the honorary consul of Ukraine to Philadelphia, addressed the crowd on the 547th day since Russian forces invaded the nation. She said as people celebrated Ukraine’s Day of Independence, it was being done with “great pain and sorrow.”

“This genocidal war has touched and affected every Ukrainian family because every one of us has brothers, sisters, has friends and acquaintances who are currently in the trenches under constant shelling, paying the highest price for stability in Europe and in the world… We must stay strong in survival mode and continue to help those ones who need our help,” Mazur said.

She told the crowd to stay strong and stay united as the war against Russia continues.

“The future depends on all of us,” Mazur said. “We, the people, are the independence. You, every one of you are the independence. Every action you take against this war is independence.”

Iryna Mazur, the Honorary Consul of Ukraine to Philadelphia, discussed the unity between Ukrainians and Americans based on freedom and independence. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the nation’s people for their continued resistance from the Russian invasion in a statement. President Biden said the country will continue “to support Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s aggression.”

Hundreds attended the Ukraine flag raising at City Hall on Aug. 24, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

As reported by the New York Times, the total number of Ukrainian and Russian troops killed or wounded since the war began is nearing 500,000. According to officials, Russia’s military casualties are approaching 300,000, while Ukraine’s are close to 70,000. Russians outnumber Ukrainians on the battlefield almost three to one.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian Folk Festival will take place at the Ukrainian American Sport Center in Horsham. Tickets are $15 and proceeds will go towards humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians affected by the war.

